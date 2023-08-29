Hot picks: Three stocks to buy in the software sector

Optimism around artificial intelligence has pushed stocks such as NVIDIA Corp. to record highs, and one investment professional says this is just the beginning of the AI boom.

Stefan Slowinski, global head of software research at BNP Paribas Exane, said several firms within the software industry will benefit from the innovation and productivity brought on by AI.

“The demand to build AI is off the charts,” he told BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Wednesday.

He recommended Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Salesforce Inc. (CRM) and Workday Inc. (WDAY) as his top three picks within the software industry.

Slowinski and his family do not own any shares in the companies mentioned above, however his firm and his investment banking clients do.

For the full interview, click on the video at the top of this article.