Analyst picks health stocks poised to benefit from new technology

Investors are overlooking small health-care stocks on the TSX, according to one analyst.



Justin Keywood, health-care and special situations analyst at Stifel GMP, said the health-care sector is undergoing rapid change as new technology is ushered in — making room for growth opportunities.



“There’s been a lot of changes and confusion on the market on how to value these stocks, but that digitizing effort is continuing across the system,” he told BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Thursday.



Keywood recommended Andlauer Healthcare Group. (AND), WELL Health Technologies Inc. (WELL) and Hamilton Thorne Inc. (HTL) as his top picks within the small cap health-care sector.



He, his family and his firm do not own any shares in the stocks mentioned above, however, his investment banking clients do.



