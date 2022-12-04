(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers are preparing a court challenge against an advisory panel report that said there may be grounds for his impeachment, as governing party officials continue talks on how to respond to the damning findings.

Ramaphosa considered quitting after the panel said he may have committed serious misconduct and constitutional violations because of the way he handled the theft of at least $580,000 stashed in a sofa at his game farm in 2020.

On Saturday, presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said that option was off the table and Ramaphosa will seek a second term as leader of the governing African National Congress at its elective conference later this month. The National Assembly is scheduled to consider the panel’s report on Dec. 6.

“I can’t comment on the timing for the filing of review papers” in court, Magwenya said by text message on Sunday. “Our expectation is that parliament will proceed with the debate on Tuesday and that the ANC caucus will reject the report due to its flawed nature.”

The ANC’s National Working Committee, which oversees the day-to-day running of the party, met on Sunday to discuss the furor, and Ramaphosa put in a brief appearance. That gathering was a precursor to a Monday meeting of the ANC’s National Executive Committee, which Ramaphosa told reporters will ultimately determine his fate.

‘Subject of Discussion’

“The president will attend the NEC tomorrow and the meeting will advise on whether he must be recused or not since he is the subject of discussion,” Magwenya said.

The president has said the cash at his farm came from the sale of 20 buffalo to a Sudanese businessman, and his farm manager stored it in a couch in a spare bedroom at his private residence because he thought that would be the safest place to keep it. Ramaphosa denied doing anything wrong or interfering in the investigations -- assertions that were rejected by the panel headed by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

If the ANC does decide that the legislature should adopt the panel’s report, a committee of lawmakers would be constituted to reassess the case against the president. Its findings would then be presented to the National Assembly, which would vote on how to proceed. Impeaching the president would require the backing of two-thirds of lawmakers.

That parliamentary process would however be derailed should Ramaphosa win his case to have the panel’s findings overturned in court. Pierre de Vos and Richard Calland, who are law professors at the University of Cape Town, have each written that the president has a chance of winning the case.

Possible Delay

There remains a possibility that the parliamentary proceedings could be delayed, according to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

“By filing papers, it will give the speaker of the National Assembly the opening to say the matter is before the courts and postpone Tuesday’s debate,” Naidoo said “If he gets access to the Constitutional Court and a hearing, it will be highly unlikely that they will make a ruling before Dec. 16 when the ANC national conference starts.”

Ramaphosa, 70, a lawyer, former union leader and one of the richest black South Africans, took office in 2018 and was the clear frontrunner to win a second term as ANC leader and president before the panel released its explosive findings.

“This is do or die time for Ramaphosa and he should do what people have being saying for a long time: that he must now be politically ruthless in order to survive,” Naidoo said.

--With assistance from S'thembile Cele and Renee Bonorchis.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.