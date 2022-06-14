(Bloomberg) -- As South Korea’s trucker strike upends production of everything from steel to petrochemicals, worries are growing that the nation’s energy infrastructure may be at risk amid a global power crunch.

The work stoppage so far has had a limited impact on state-owned power generators, and an energy crisis isn’t imminent. But privately owned power plants may be feeling some strain, and the outlook for all providers becomes more uncertain the longer the strike drags on.

Companies including Korea South-East Power Co. and Korea Western Power Co. said their coal supply hasn’t been disrupted as deliveries arrive directly by vessels and don’t require road transport. But if the strike goes on for months, there could be ripple effects on the power industry from a wider supply-chain disruption, they said.

The strike is in its eighth day as truckers protest the removal of a minimum wage scheme as fuel prices soar. Talks between the union and government officials have failed to make progress, and deliveries of cars, petrochemicals, steel and materials for semiconductor chips have been suspended or delayed.

South Korea almost entirely relies on imports to meet its fossil fuel consumption, due to its limited domestic resources. The country is among the biggest buyers of coal in the world, shipping in almost 138 million tons annually on average between 2017 and 2021.

Concerns are also growing over how the disruption of raw materials affects other parts of South Korea’s infrastructure and economy. The International Transport Workers’ Federation said there has been a complete halt of cement shipments, which is stopping work at some construction sites.

The spotlight was put on energy security after the ITF said late Monday that a shortage of coal has put some power plants on the brink of closure. Government officials said there are no signs of coal shortages.

An official for the truckers union said Tuesday that coal supply to a power plant in an industrial complex in Yeosu has been disrupted as a result of industrial action, though said no particular industry is being targeted.

State coal-fired power plants are located near ports, allowing deliveries to be made directly from ships, and they only need a limited amount of other products such as ammonia and wood pallets that require road transport, according to officials.

Still, shipping delays may create problems. At the port of Busan, import containers are waiting 14 days, up from four days before the strikes, according to logistics intelligence provider Project44.

Meanwhile, the trucker strikes have created problems for coal shipments to privately owned power plants, a union official said, without providing details.

Kumho Petrochemical Co., which runs its own power plants and boilers to produce electricity and steam required for its Yeosu complex, hasn’t seen any disruptions as the plants are running on coal inventories, a spokesman said. If the strike persists for longer, things look grimmer, he said.

LG Chem Ltd. also operates its own steam boilers, but it can use fuels other than coal, a spokesman said.

