(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s ruling conservative party took the top spot in support in a major poll released before nationwide elections, but its lead may not be large enough to wrest control of parliament from the progressive bloc dominating the body.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s People Power Party was at 37% support in a Gallup Korea poll released Friday, ahead of 29% for the main opposition Democratic Party. The Rebuilding Korea Party, a new group that looks set to align itself with the progressive Democratic Party, was in third place at 12%.

Gallup Korea conducted its latest survey among 1,001 respondents nationwide and said the poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Friday’s results will be the last weekly poll it publishes before the elections set for April 10. Gallup Korea has been carrying out weekly tracking polls since the country’s advent to full democracy in the late 1980s.

The numbers for the conservatives are better than they were heading into the last election four years ago, when the main party for the group was at 23% and the Democratic Party was at 44% in the Gallup Korea poll.

That election was held during a critical point in the Covid-19 pandemic and the government of former President Moon Jae-in, of the Democratic Party, was seen at the time as having some of the most effective public health policies in the developed world. The Democratic Party and its satellite group went on to win 180 places in the 300-seat National Assembly in the 2020 vote, according to South Korea’s election commission.

Read more: South Korean Leader Wins Big in Election During Pandemic

The upcoming election will be crucial for Yoon. If his party takes control, it can push forward its pro-business policies and maintain a tough line on organized labor. If the Democratic Party keeps control, gridlock is set to prevail for the remaining three years of Yoon’s single, five-year term.

One issue likely to be on the minds of voters is a walkout by doctors that has extended into a second month. The labor action is a protest against a plan by Yoon’s government to add 2,000 more spots a year at medical schools from the current 3,058 to fix a shortage of doctors that ranks among the most acute in the developed world.

Read more: South Korean Doctors Seek to Avoid Same Fate as Lawyers

Polling shows support for Yoon’s plan but the numbers have slipped in recent weeks among voters who want to see an end to the labor action.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.