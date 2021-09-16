(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Labor Ministry and unions agreed to increase the minimum wage for the second time in less than two years.

The ministry and unions agreed to raise the wage by 15 euros per month, or about 1.6%, according to a statement from the ministry late Thursday. The increase is applicable as of Sept. 1. The administration aims to increase it further, to as much as 1,049 euros per month by 2023.

The agreement did not receive support from business groups. The previous increase in January 2020, which was backed by industry groups, had set minimum wage at 950 euros.

