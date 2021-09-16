44m ago
Spain, Unions Agree to Increase Minimum Wage
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Labor Ministry and unions agreed to increase the minimum wage for the second time in less than two years.
The ministry and unions agreed to raise the wage by 15 euros per month, or about 1.6%, according to a statement from the ministry late Thursday. The increase is applicable as of Sept. 1. The administration aims to increase it further, to as much as 1,049 euros per month by 2023.
The agreement did not receive support from business groups. The previous increase in January 2020, which was backed by industry groups, had set minimum wage at 950 euros.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:16
Climate change may halve sugar and coffee output by 2099
-
Elizabeth Holmes' lawyer pokes at whistle-blower, delicately
-
Asos pledges to fill half of leadership roles with women by 2030
-
7:14
GM tells some Bolt owners to park 50 feet away from other cars
-
Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding jumps 46% in U.S. debut
-
5:42
Mercedes sees sales stabilizing at year-end amid chip turmoil