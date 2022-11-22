{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Nov 22, 2022

    Spin Master buying Canadian puzzle company 4D Brands International

    The Canadian Press

    Toy industry weathers recessions with a bit more resilience than other industries: Spin Master CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Spin Master Corp. says it has signed a deal to buy Canadian puzzle company 4D Brands International Inc. 

    Financial terms of the agreement for the maker of three dimensional model construction kits were not immediately available.

    Spin Master co-founder Anton Rabie says 4D's puzzles offers innovation for a classic pastime.

    The company's kits include cityscapes, well-known landmarks as well as collectibles from franchises including Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel Universe and DC Comics.

    Shaun Sakdinan, founder of 4D Puzzles, will join Spin Master as senior director of design based in Toronto.

    The deal is expected to close in January. 