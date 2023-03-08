(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka will hold local government polls on Apr. 25, delayed by seven weeks, after the opposition alleged that President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s administration was avoiding a ballot as the bankrupt nation works to get its economy back on track.

The new date was confirmed after funds to conduct the poll were secured through an order from the island’s top court, Nimal Punchihewa, chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, said by phone on Wednesday.

“If the treasury doesn’t still release the funds, we will go back to the Supreme Court and ensure it, as it is our statutory duty to conduct the poll,” he said.

On March 3, the Supreme Court issued an interim order preventing Wickremesinghe, who also holds the finance portfolio, his secretary and any other state officials from withholding funds allocated for conducting the local body elections this year.

Opposition parties had alleged that the government didn’t want to face the electorate because of the widespread discontent in the nation as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its independent history.

The election, due March 9, was suspended due to a lack of funds. Last month, lawyers for Sri Lanka’s treasury secretary told the top court that the country was facing a severe cash crunch and the cabinet had directed him to allocate funds only for essential activities.

Sri Lanka needs a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund loan to secure additional funds from friendly nations and multilateral lenders to revive its economy.

On Tuesday, the multilateral lender said it plans to decide on the bailout program for Sri Lanka on March 20, after China gave assurance that it will support the nation’s debt restructuring, clearing the biggest hurdle for approval.

--With assistance from Asantha Sirimanne.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.