{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    Stantec signs deal to buy engineering and management firm Morrison Hershfield

    The Canadian Press

    Stantec and Morrison Hershfield have great synergy: Stantec CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Stantec Inc. has signed an deal to buy engineering and management firm Morrison Hershfield.

    Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    Stantec says the deal expands its presence in most major Canadian markets and strengthens its U.S. presence in buildings engineering. 

    Morrison Hershfield, based in Markham, Ont., is a 1,150-person firm with offices in 22 cities in Canada and the United States, and one office in India.

    The acquisition is subject to court, regulatory and Morrison Hershfield shareholder approvals.

    The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.