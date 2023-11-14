Hot Picks: Three stocks to consider in the industrials sector

Industrial stocks will stand to benefit from a rush in infrastructure spending in the months ahead, one analyst says.

Maxim Sytchev, managing director at National Bank Financial, told BNN Bloomberg that while the macro environment has been challenging for the industrial sector amid high interest rates and slowing growth in China, he predicts this is now about change.

“We’re probably at peak rates, and infrastructure spending is actually just getting going, it hasn’t even peaked by any stretch of the imagination, so the pace of growth is accelerating,” he said in a Tuesday interview.

He recommended North American Construction Group (NOA), RB Global (RBA) and Stantec (STN) as his top three picks within the industrial sector.

Sytchev and his family do not own any shares in the stocks mentioned above, however, his firm and his investment banking clients own all three.

For the full interview, click on the video at the top of this article.