(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff.

The 68-year-old announced the move in a letter to the coffee chain’s employees, the Seattle-based company said in a statement on Monday. Schultz is taking over from Kevin Johnson on an interim basis while Starbucks searches for a permanent CEO.

Schultz’s return, announced last month, comes at a challenging time for the global coffee chain, including a growing unionization effort at its stores across the U.S. and a resurgent Covid-19 virus in its key growth market of China. The stock is down 22% this year, valuing the company at $105 billion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.