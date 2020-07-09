Starbucks said on Thursday that it will require customers to wear facial coverings when visiting all of its company-owned cafe locations throughout the U.S., whether it’s locally mandated or not.

“At select locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers that may not be wearing a facial covering will have various options to order their Starbucks, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers,” the company said in a statement.