Money worries and affordability issues have become key themes in Canada’s federal election campaign, so BNN Bloomberg is asking voters from different demographic segments what financial concerns they hope political leaders will address.

From growing student debt to worries about finding a job after graduation, here’s a look at the pocketbook issues that some Canadians of the youngest voting cohort are watching this election.

Ami Trivedi, 22, student

Pickering, Ontario; voting from abroad in Germany

“Canada is staring down the barrel of a recession and for students like me, this can be detrimental for job prospects post-graduation. I need to consider how changes made today will affect me in the next four years. With every promise made towards giving Canadians more services, I am asking what cuts are going to be made and if it will raise our taxes. I am looking for stability in the economy for my future and for that of all Canadian students.”

Garrett Koehler, 23, student

Calgary, Alberta

“The affordability of quality post-secondary education is extremely important to me. This election I will be watching to inform myself on what party has the best fiscal platform to suit my student budget, and how the parties intend to help me fund my college studies. Students are the future of this country; I will be watching each party closely to see how they will be funding the next leaders of tomorrow.”

Clancy McDaniel, 22, executive director of non-profit students’ association

Halifax, Nova Scotia

“As a recent grad facing high federal debt, I am interested in policy that addresses financial literacy geared towards youth. Many students rely on the Canada Student Loans Program to fund their education, often in pursuit of increased financial stability and career prospects, but may be less aware of repayment and other financial options. Greater awareness of both financial incentives and repayment processes are crucial in setting students up for success in regard to personal finances post-graduation.”

Max Kowalski, 22, going back to school in January

Toronto, Ontario

“In terms of personal finance, my hope is that the federal government will continue to raise the minimum wage. A higher wage would open up the job prospects for youth as the wages wouldn't deter one from working at their local retailer or fast food chain. I have had trouble looking for a job but see countless openings for low-level jobs; however the wage is just too low even at the minimum.”