Stelco's optimistic CEO sees new reason to be more rosy on steel

Stelco Holdings Inc.’s top boss sees a “historic” rebound ahead that’ll drive a surge in steel demand that the already bullish executive didn’t anticipate back in February.

“I was optimistic two weeks ago, but what I learned the last couple weeks is the extent of the end market demand,” Stelco Chief Executive Officer Alan Kestenbaum said Tuesday in a phone interview. “It’s there, and I think we’re going to see a historic rebound here as people get out and start living again.”

It’s a more exuberant tone for the CEO of the Hamilton, Ontario-based steelmaker, who was already upbeat about demand during the company’s Feb. 18 earnings call. Kestenbaum credits his revised outlook to better visibility on upcoming U.S. car sales and heightened demand for oil rigs.

Automobile sales will start surging in the third quarter, with the rally in full swing in the last three months of the year as North Americans begin returning to normal life after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CEO. He anticipates auto sales rising to the low- to mid-20 million range for 2022 -- more optimistic than recent industry estimates of around 17 million vehicles.

Pipe inventories are dropping and Stelco is starting to get “a big inflow of orders” now from energy companies, just as rig counts perk up. Kestenbaum said the nearly 9 per cent jump in hot-rolled coil prices seen since Stelco’s February earnings report will certainly flow into May pricing.

The CEO also said he’s getting calls from Brazilian steelmakers asking for quotes on pig iron, a lower quality ore used in the steel-making process. That indicates a general strength in demand across the sector, he said.

“This rally looks like it’s got more wheels to it,” Kestenbaum said. “It’s hard not to get optimistic.”