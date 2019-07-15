{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    18h ago

    Stella-Jones CEO Brian McManus to step down

    The Canadian Press

    Logs sit piled up in this photo taken with a tilt-shift lens at a Stella Jones timber yard in Vancou

    Logs sit piled up in this photo taken with a tilt-shift lens at a Stella Jones timber yard in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2011. , Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - Wood-products producer Stella Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) says company president and CEO Brian McManus will step down later this year after 18 years at the company.

    The company's share price was down almost seven per cent in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after announcing the news.

    Stella-Jones says McManus will leave his post on October 11 and will work with management on the leadership transition.

    The Montreal-based company says senior vice-president and chief financial officer Eric Vachon, who's been with the company for 12 years, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

    The company, which did not state a reason for McManus' departure, reaffirmed its guidance for the year.

    Stella-Jones, which has some 2,000 employees and more than 35 plants, is a major producer of a range of pressure-treated wood products including railway ties and utility poles.