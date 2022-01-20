Global earnings growth will still be quite strong in 2022: Luke Kawa

U.S. equity futures were lower with European stocks as investors assessed shaky company earnings and the prospect of higher U.S. borrowing costs. Bond yields dropped a second day.

Nasdaq 100 contracts underperformed those for the S&P 500 after the tech-heavy gauge entered a correction Thursday. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index touched the lowest level in a month weighed by miners, travel and leisure and automakers.

Investors are grappling with the prospect of reduced stimulus in the Fed’s effort to quell high inflation. Company developments also soured the mood. Netflix Inc.’s disappointing subscriber outlook depressed its shares in the premarket, where they traded about 20 per cent lower. By contrast, premarket trading in Peloton Interactive suggested it was poised to rebound.

Demand for havens pushed the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield below 1.80 per cent. Oil was lower on a surprise climb in U.S. crude stockpiles. The White House also said it can work to accelerate the release of strategic reserves.

Receding pandemic-era stimulus is whipsawing a range of assets. Markets face a one-two punch of Fed rate hikes starting as soon as March and the possible reduction of its US$8.8 trillion balance sheet to fight price pressures.

A majority of the 45 economists in the poll predicted the U.S. central bank will use its Jan. 25 to 26 policy meeting to telegraph a 25 basis-point increase in its benchmark rate, though two look for a surprise 50-basis-point hike -- which would be the largest since 2000.

“The 2022 outlook for risky assets is likely to be more challenging as central bank accommodation is withdrawn,” said Mohit Kumar, managing director at Jefferies International. “We would wait for more clarity from the Fed before shifting our cautious stance on equities.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin tumbled in an extended selloff for cryptocurrencies, falling past US$39,000 to its lowest level in more than five months.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 6:51 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1329

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3560

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 113.84 per U.S. dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.79 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.05 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.20 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8 per cent to US$83.98 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,835.90 an ounce

--With assistance from Sunil Jagtiani and Lianting Tu.