Stocks and futures rose Tuesday as concerns about the severity of the omicron virus variant receded and China pledged measures to support economic growth.

Technology shares led gains in Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced. Chinese tech stocks also rebounded from last week’s rout, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. soaring by the most since its 2019 listing in Hong Kong.

Risk assets are recovering this week after initial data showed the surge in omicron cases hasn’t overwhelmed hospitals and as China’s moves help settle markets whipped by bouts of volatility. Technology stocks had sold off last week amid a combination of concerns about the variant and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tilt.

Treasury yields and the dollar were little changed. Oil extended gains.

Intel Corp. surged in U.S. premarket hours after the chipmaker said it plans to list shares of its Mobileye self-driving car business by the middle of next year. Apple Inc. also climbed as Morgan Stanley said it will benefit from new product categories in virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.

Meanwhile, GlaxoSmithKline Plc said research shows its COVID-19 antibody treatment is effective against the full combination of mutations in the new variant.

“There is a markedly more constructive tone to global markets this morning,” Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank, wrote in a note to investors. “The subliminal message is that the panic rush toward the risk asset exit door last week was an over-reaction.”

Equity markets could still be in for further turbulence amid new restrictions to stem the spread of omicron and resurfacing geopolitical tensions. The U.S. and European allies are weighing banking sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. China has threatened the U.S. with retaliation against its decision to declare a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, warning that ties between the world’s two largest economies may suffer.

In other news, the United Arab Emirates will move its weekend to Saturday and Sunday, breaking ranks with the rest of the Gulf region as it seeks to draw in global investment and business. The change marks a further step in efforts to maintain its status as the Gulf’s pre-eminent business hub amid regional competition from neighboring Saudi Arabia.

On the data front, China’s exports grew faster than expected in November to hit a record on external demand and an easing power crunch.

The nation’s property debt crisis that’s been a drag on the economy continues to be closely monitored as China Evergrande Group’s grace period for some coupons ended with some bondholders yet to receive payment and S&P saying that a default looks inevitable. Meanwhile, a group of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. bondholders sent the company a formal forbearance proposal, designed to buy the developer some time and avoid a default.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Euro area GDP Tuesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

Olaf Scholz set to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor Wednesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks at a conference Wednesday

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks Thursday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks Thursday

China CPI, PPI, money supply, new yuan loans, aggregate financing Thursday

U.S. CPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8 per cent as of 10:33 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1269

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 113.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3690 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3257

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.45 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.76 per cent

Commodities