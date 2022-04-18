20m ago
Stocks in Asia Eye Steady Open; Long Yields Rise: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a cautious start Tuesday with investors weighing the prospect for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening, and the impact on global growth and inflation from the war in Ukraine.
Futures were higher in Japan, while Australia and Hong Kong will open after the Easter break. U.S. stocks ended little changed in thin trading Monday.
Treasuries ticked lower at the long end, with the 10-year yield above 2.8%. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that interest rate increases of 75 basis points -- while not the base case -- shouldn’t be ruled out as the central banks needs to move quickly to combat inflation. The dollar gained, while the yen is in the midst of a multi-decade losing streak.
A jump in energy costs highlighted inflation concerns, as U.S. natural gas prices surged to the highest intraday level in more than 13 years. Oil rose above $108 a barrel in New York.
Treasury yields are around the highest in more than three years as investors debate whether inflation is peaking. Disruptions to supply chains from China’s lockdowns and to commodity flows from the war are keeping upward pressures on prices at a time when global growth is tipped to slow. The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion this year on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Yield spikes have often spelled trouble for stocks, but we believe the past is an imperfect guide in a world shaped by supply shocks,” BlackRock Investment Institute strategists led by Wei Li, global chief investment strategist, said in a note. “We see central banks normalizing quickly - but not slamming the brakes on the economy. This should keep real yields low and underpin equity valuations.”
In China, investors are growing wary of risks in the country and crying out for more stimulus as the government’s steadfast adherence to Covid-zero stalls growth.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Monday that Russian forces had begun the campaign to conquer the Donbas region in Ukraine’s east as Moscow continues moving troops and material into that part of the country.
What to watch this week:
- Earnings include American Express, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday
- EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
- China loan prime rates, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday
- French presidential election debate, Wednesday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday
- Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday
- Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday
- Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 was little changed
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%
- Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%
Currencies
- The Japanese yen was at 127.10 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was at 6.3799 per dollar
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%
- The euro traded at $1.0781
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.85%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $108.21 a barrel
- Gold was at $1,978.91 an ounce
