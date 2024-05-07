(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian authorities said they foiled a plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other high-ranking officials, making the announcement on the day of Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in Moscow.

Two colonels with Ukraine’s Department of State Security, a special unit responsible for protecting government officials, have been detained on suspicion of high treason, the Prosecutor General’s office said Tuesday on its website. One of the suspects is also accused of helping to organize an act of terrorism.

“The terrorist attack, which was supposed to become a present to Putin on his inauguration, has turned into a failure of the Russian special service,” Vasyl Malyuk, the head of Ukraine’s State Security Service, said in a statement.

The officers were involved in the plan to assassinate Zelenskiy as well as the head of Ukraine’s Security Service, or SBU, Vasyl Malyuk and Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, according to the statement.

It’s not the first time that Zelenskiy and his key officials may have been the target of an assassination attempt since Russia’s full-scale invasion began more than two years ago. The Ukrainian president told the Sun newspaper in November that his intelligence services had foiled at least five or six plots to kill him.

Poland’s prosecutors said last month they had arrested a Polish citizen on suspicion of assisting with an alleged plot to assassinate Zelenskiy. The man was charged with declaring his readiness to help Russian military intelligence collect information about the security of Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, the main stopover point for officials traveling to and from Ukraine.

