Stocks in Asia Set for Reprieve Amid Dip in Dollar: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks may stabilize in Asia on Tuesday with US equity futures pointing higher and a gauge of the dollar retreating.

Contracts for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong rose, signaling better sentiment after the worst drop in global shares last week since March 2020.

Cash Treasuries trading resumes later in Tokyo after a US holiday Monday. Further volatility in the bonds, under a Federal Reserve intent on sharp interest-rate hikes to tame inflation, could shake global markets anew.

Investors continue to monitor China’s Covid flareups and its efforts to shore up economic growth. The yen remains around a 24-year low against the dollar, sapped by the contrast between a super-dovish Bank of Japan and hawkish Fed.

In commodities, oil edged up, while prices for metals like copper are being buffeted by concerns about the demand outlook amid weakening global growth.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned that US inflation expectations could “become unmoored without credible Fed action,” while former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers argued that the nation’s jobless rate would need to rise above 5% for a sustained period in order to curb price pressures. Those comments underline the parlous backdrop investors face.

“We now expect Western central banks to tighten monetary policy significantly well into ‘restrictive territory,’” Carol Kong, a foreign-exchange strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

“As a result, we expect the global economy will slow significantly in 2023. We expect some economies will enter recessions, meaning central bank policy tightening will give way to policy easing in late 2023 or early 2024,” she said.

Earlier, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde restated officials’ intention to raise interest rates in July and September, signaling that concerns over financial-market tensions aren’t derailing the fight against inflation.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin held above $20,000 after a turbulent period for cryptocurrencies.

What to watch this week:

RBA minutes, Governor Philip Lowe due to speak, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

Bank of Japan April minutes, Wednesday

Powell US House testimony, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% as of 7:15 a.m. in Tokyo

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1%

Nikkei 225 futures increased 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.7%

Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $1.0510

The Japanese yen was at 135.12 per dollar

Bonds

The US 10-year Treasury yield was at 3.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $110.27 a barrel

Gold was little changed at $1,838.10

