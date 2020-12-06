(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks will look to build on the recent momentum that pushed U.S. shares to fresh records on Friday as investors weighed the outlook for policy support and signs the deployment of a vaccine may be nearing. The pound fell as concern grew on a Brexit deal.

The S&P 500 notched a fresh all-time high on Friday, when equity futures in Japan and Australia climbed. Treasuries ended last week with the benchmark yield just under 1%, the highest in nine months. The pound retreated as investors questioned how close Britain and the European Union are to sealing a final Brexit trade agreement.

U.S. payrolls figures Friday showed a less-than-forecast increase, fueling hope in some corners for more federal relief. On the virus front, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said all Americans who want a vaccination should be able to get one by the second quarter of next year and that vaccinations could begin as early as Friday.

“Investors are yet to fully discount the potential for a very strong economic and profit recovery next year as stimulus combines with vaccines,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “The deployment of vaccines is getting closer” and this is “continuing to help share markets look through the current problems with the virus and its economic impact.”

Here are some key events coming up:

Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision and a press briefing from Christine Lagarde. Economists widely expect the central bank to increase and extend its pandemic bond-buying program.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration meets to discuss the vaccine made by Pfizer/Biotech on Thursday. If the FDA authorizes emergency use, Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said vaccine distribution could begin within 24 hours.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4% on Friday.

Hang Seng futures dipped 0.2% on Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.6% on Friday.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 104.12 per dollar.

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.5134 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.2120, little changed.

The pound fell 0.6% to $1.3361.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 0.97% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude ended last week up 1.4% to $46.26 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,838.86 an ounce.

