(Bloomberg) -- Stocks face losses in Asia Wednesday on renewed worries about a gloomy economic outlook, extending a period global market volatility as monetary policy tightens to fight inflation.

Futures fell for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts wavered after the S&P 500 sank and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 shed over 3%. Month and quarter-end portfolio rebalancing may also be impacting trading flows.

Evaporating US consumer confidence amid a surge in the cost of living spread jitters through the US session, pushing a dollar gauge up the most in more than a week and leaving Treasury yields lower.

Those concerns overshadowed China’s surprise move Tuesday to reduce quarantine times for inbound travelers. The step had lifted markets on hopes of a shift away from a strategy of stamping out Covid that comes with great economic cost via repeated lockdowns.

Oil held gains, trading in sight of $112 a barrel. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin wallowed around $20,000 amid generally poor sentiment.

Investors appear skeptical that the Federal Reserve can avoid triggering an economic downturn amid sharp interest-rate hikes to clamp down on price pressures.

“The Fed still believes it can thread that very fine line between tightening financial conditions while not hurting the economy too much,” Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street Corp., said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re still not sure they’re going to be able to pull that off. That’s what we’ve seen reflected in the markets over the last month or so.”

On China, the recent step to reduce quarantine for inbound travelers led to a relief rally, but the Covid-zero policy is still well entrenched, which will likely lead to regular reopening disruptions, she added.

US officials sought to play down recession risk. New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco’s Mary Daly both acknowledged they had to cool inflation, but insisted that a soft landing was still possible.

In Europe, central bank President Christine Lagarde affirmed plans for an initial quarter-point rate increase in July but said policy makers are ready to step up action to tackle record inflation if warranted.

What to watch this week:

US GDP, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak at ECB event, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Wednesday

China PMI, Thursday

US personal income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

This week’s MLIV Pulse survey looks at the outlook for earnings and stock prices. Click here to participate.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 fell futures rose 0.1% as of 7:18 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.1%

Nikkei 225 futures dropped 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 1.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro was at $1.0521

The Japanese yen was at 136.14 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.17%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $111.82 a barrel

Gold was at $1,819.52 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.