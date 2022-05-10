(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a cautious open Wednesday ahead of Chinese and US data that will help gauge whether price pressures are peaking amid concerns about the threat inflation poses to the global economy.

Futures fell for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts wavered after a Wall Street climb brought some respite from this year’s equity rout, which has been fueled by fears of an economic downturn as borrowing costs jump.

Treasury yields were mixed, with policy-sensitive two-year yields rising and longer-maturity notes rallying as investors parsed Federal Reserve comments. A dollar gauge extended gains and remained at the highest level since 2020.

Oil settled below $100 a barrel, shedding almost 10% this week. Growth concerns driven by China’s Covid lockdowns are sapping crude and metals.

The US consumer-price index is expected to moderate but stay above 8%, while Chinese factory-gate inflation may dip below that level. Disruptions linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s outbreak are stoking the cost of living.

A high US print “will give the Fed license to raise rates even faster” and would be very bad for technology stocks, Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at F.L. Putnam Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television.

Fed officials reinforced Chair Jerome Powell’s message that half-point hikes are on the table in June and July. But Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Bloomberg Television that “we don’t rule out 75 forever,” referring to a more aggressive, three-quarter-point increase.

The “bar is low” for a surprise from the US inflation data amid ebbing consumer sentiment, according to Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

“Things are going to be just a bit better at the margin,” he said. “The Fed overall is going to tighten less. That will lead to a market that begins to find its feet and move higher in coming quarters as inflation does come off the boil.”

Here are key events to watch this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.1%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was at $1.0532

The Japanese yen was at 130.39 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7465 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $99.43 a barrel

Gold was at $1,840.18 an ounce

