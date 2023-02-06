{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    Sun Life Financial names Joe Natale to board of directors

    The Canadian Press

    Our asset management platform is in a good spot, so we're focusing on execution: Sun Life CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Sun Life Financial Inc. says it has named former Rogers Communications chief executive Joe Natale to its board of directors.

    The insurance company says he will join the board as of Tuesday.

    Natale left Rogers in November 2021 after a fight for control over the company that pitted members of the Rogers family against one another.

    He was replaced by Tony Staffieri, who had been chief financial officer at Rogers.

    Natale had been chief executive at Telus Corp. before joining Rogers. 

    He holds board positions with the Home Capital Group and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:T)