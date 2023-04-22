(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s second largest oil company Suncor Energy Inc. found 32 dead birds at one of its oil sands mining operations and now faces additional scrutiny from regulators and investors as it seeks to improve its corporate citizenship after a series of operational and environmental problems.

Oil sands companies like Suncor use scarecrows as well as speaker systems that make cannon sounds to frighten ducks and loons and prevent them from landing on the toxic tailings ponds that result from processing ultra-heavy oil. Despite efforts to prevent birds from landing in the ponds, where they can become stuck and die, Suncor reported it found 32 birds, a muskrat and a vole.

The Alberta Energy Regulator, which oversees energy development in Canada’s most oil-rich province, reported Saturday that it had an inspector on site to gather and review information.

“The inspector will ensure mitigation strategies are in place and actioned appropriately by Suncor,” the AER said in a release.

The incident is the second operational mishap this week and comes as Suncor has been working to put such issues behind it. The company recently hired a new CEO in former Exxon Mobil executive Rich Kruger to stem the number of workplace accidents and operational problems amid activist pressure from Elliott Investment Management.

