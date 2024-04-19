(Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. and Nvidia Corp plummeted on Friday, with the two AI favorites leading a broad-based tech selloff.

The maker of equipment to handle artificial intelligence work sank 23%, its biggest drop since August, and it closed at its lowest in more than two months. Chipmaker Nvidia’s 10% drop made for its steepest plunge session since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and it closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time since November. The slump erased nearly $212 billion off its market capitalization.

Both are favorite plays on AI, and remain year-to-date outperformers. Super Micro, despite falling about 40% since a March peak, remains up 151% this year. Nvidia remains up more than 50% in 2024. Dell Technologies Inc, which like Super Micro makes servers used in AI, dropped 3% on Friday but remains up 50% this year.

“People seemed to think the AI trade would go up forever. It got crowded and now it is unwinding something fierce,” said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Triple D Trading. “This is just a tech wreck, a rotation out of tech and the idea of tech as a safety trade. The AI trade in particular is unwinding.”

Super Micro was by far the day’s biggest decliner among components of the S&P 500, an index it joined just last month, and which fell 0.9%. However, tech led the decline, extending a recent bout of weakness. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 2.1%, with geopolitical risks contributing to its fourth straight negative week.

The drop started on Friday after Super Micro announced its third-quarter results would be released April 30. However, it didn’t pre-announce, as it had in January, when strong preliminary results sparked the stock’s 2024 rally.

Super Micro did not give a “positive preannouncement, which is being considered a negative,” along with an important AI datapoint, wrote Wells Fargo Securities. The firm has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dick suggested this could be adding to the day’s concerns. “I think if they were going to blow it away again, they probably would have said something. So that is maybe concerning a little bit.”

The company declined to comment.

--With assistance from Brandon Harden.

(Updates to market close.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.