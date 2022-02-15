TC Energy reports Q4 profit of $1.1B, raises quarterly dividend

Are you looking for a stock?

    CALGARY - TC Energy Corp. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 billion.

    The pipeline company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share, up from 87 cents per share.

    The increased payment to shareholders came as TC Energy says its fourth-quarter amounted to $1.14 per share compared with a profit of $1.1 billion or $1.20 per share a year earlier when the company had fewer shares outstanding.

    Revenue totalled nearly $3.6 billion, up from nearly $3.3 billion in the last three months of 2020.

    TC Energy says its comparable earnings for fourth quarter 2021 amounted to $1.06 per share compared with $1.15 per share in 2020.

    Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.07 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
     