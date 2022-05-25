Stocks rose as traders awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to gauge the pace of monetary tightening.

The S&P 500 erased losses, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed. Wendy’s Co. surged as shareholder Trian Fund Management said it will explore a transaction that could give it control of the fast-food chain. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. tumbled after cutting its forecast as supply-chain issues and accelerating inflation hurt performance.

Half-point rate hikes by the Fed at each of its next two policy gatherings are no longer a sure thing in the assessment of derivatives traders. Swap contracts whose value is determined by the effective federal funds rate after Fed meeting dates traded at levels pricing in less than 100 basis points of rate hikes at the June and July meetings combined on Wednesday.

“Our central scenario remains that a recession can be avoided and that geopolitical risks will moderate over the course of the year, allowing equities to move higher,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But recent market falls have underlined the importance of being selective and considering strategies that mitigate volatility.”

China’s economy is in some respects faring worse than in 2020 when the pandemic first emerged, Premier Li Keqiang said, urging efforts to reduce a soaring unemployment rate.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

US core PCE price index; personal income and spending; wholesale inventories; University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 11:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.0670

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2543

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 127.25 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.74 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.95 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.90 per cent

Commodities