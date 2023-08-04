(Bloomberg) -- Telus Corp. is cutting its global workforce by 6,000 people, the company announced Friday, as it reported lower gains despite a jump in revenues.

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company expects the layoffs will cost as much as C$475 million ($355 million) this year and bring annual savings of more than C$325 million.

The restructuring includes 4,000 workers at Telus and 2,000 at Telus International, representing roughly 6% of its workforce. Telus had 108,500 employees at the end of 2022.

“Our resilience and ability to embrace change and continuously evolve the way we operate are cornerstones of our TELUS culture and will continue to fuel our future success. It is therefore with a very heavy heart that we are seeking to reduce 6,000 staff positions across our global footprint,” Chief Executive Officer Darren Entwistle said in a statement. “While this will temporarily and modestly dilute our Free Cash Flow in 2023, importantly, it will support strong Free Cash Flow expansion in the years ahead, as well as the progression of our leading, multi-year dividend growth program.”

Telus reported revenue of C$4.95 billion in the latest quarter, a 12% gain compared with the same time last year. Profit was down more than 60%, at C$196 million.

