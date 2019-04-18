(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has won approval to distribute Nintendo Co.’s Switch console version of Super Mario U, according to a notice on the website of the China’s Guangdong provincial culture and tourism department.

A Nintendo spokesman confirmed that Tencent had applied for the sales of Switch hardware, without elaborating further. Earlier this year the Kyoto-based company unveiled new games for the console to revive slumping sales.

Tencent could prove a valuable ally in the world’s largest gaming market. In January, Nintendo cut its outlook for annual Switch shipments, the strongest sign yet that the hybrid console is struggling to attract a wider swath of users and become a worthy successor to the Wii. Switch shipments for the fiscal year through March, compared with its prior outlook for 20 million units and analysts’ average prediction for 18 million.

