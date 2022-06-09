(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. staged a remarkable comeback last month in terms of its production in China, with May output more than tripling despite the electric carmaker only recently getting its Shanghai factory back up to speed after the city’s punishing lockdowns.

The US-headquartered electric vehicle maker produced 33,544 cars from its Shanghai plant last month, versus 10,757 in April, China Passenger Car Association data released Thursday showed. Shipments came in at 32,165 units, with 22,340 of those cars exported to markets in Europe and the rest of Asia, and 9,825 of the vehicles going to domestic buyers.

Tesla has gone to extraordinary lengths to keep its factory in China up and running during Shanghai’s months-long lockdown to eliminate the spread of Covid-19. The facility, which is capable of making 2,100 cars a day in normal times, was shut for three weeks through mid April and staff were only recently able to resume double shifts, working around the clock in an elaborate so-called closed loop system.

