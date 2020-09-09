Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    52m ago

    Tesla climbs, rebounding from Tuesday's record plunge

    Courtney Dentch, Bloomberg News

    A Tesla Inc. store in Palm Desert, California. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

    A Tesla Inc. store in Palm Desert, California. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Tesla Inc. rose premarket Wednesday, clawing back a fraction of the value it lost a day earlier when the electric-vehicle maker’s stock suffered its worst one-day decline in its history.

    The car company founded by Elon Musk plummeted 21 per cent on Tuesday -- its biggest drop since going public in 2010 -- after it was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index Friday. The slump, which came amid a widespread selloff that saw tech firms leading the declines, wiped out US$82 billion in Tesla’s market value.

    Nasdaq 100 Index futures were also recovering Wednesday, adding 1.8 per cent. Tesla gained 6.8 per cent to US$352.85 as of 6:45 a.m. in New York. Still, the stock has nearly quadrupled this year as the company overcame production snarls and posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter, and amid optimism for its Battery Day event later this month.