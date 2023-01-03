(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is set to pay more for the lithium that powers its electric vehicles after a supplier amended their deal to reflect a surge in prices for the metal.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. will now supply an increased 125,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate to the EV giant starting in the second half of this year through the end of 2025, according to a statement Tuesday. Unlike prior agreements where prices are locked in, Piedmont’s deal with Tesla relies on a floating mechanism based on market prices, according to the statement.

Lithium has soared 1,200% over the past two years as supply has struggled to match rampant demand for electric vehicle batteries. The prior pact between Piedmont and Tesla was announced more than two years ago, when lithium prices were at a historic low as the pandemic crushed EV demand just when supply was ample.

Shares of Tesla fell 9.5% to $111.43 as of 10:46 a.m. In New York, while Piedmont was up 2.2% to $45 after gaining as much as 6% earlier.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.