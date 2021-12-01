(Bloomberg) --

Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 were the most sold new cars in Norway last month, with the Volkswagen ID.4 rounding out the top three, according to the Information Council for Road Traffic.

Electric vehicles made up about 74% of cars registered for the first time in November, while 17% were plug-in hybrids, the group said. 64% of new car sales so far this year were EVs, up from 52% a year ago.

