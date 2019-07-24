Tesla plunges on quarterly loss, backtrack from profit forecast

Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) shares plummeted in late trading after the electric-car maker posted a worse-than-expected loss and backtracked from forecasting a return to profit.

The maker of the Model 3 sedan reported an adjusted loss of US$1.12 a share for the three months ended in June, missing analysts’ average estimate for a 31-cent deficit. Tesla said that while it’s still aiming for positive third-quarter earnings, it’s going to focus on delivering more cars, expanding capacity and generating cash.

Tesla’s stock plunged as much as 12 per cent to US$233 in after-hours trading. The shares were already down 20 per cent for the year through Wednesday’s close.

The results underscore Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s struggle to prove that building and selling electric cars can be a sustainably profitable business. While earnings were positive in the second half of last year, 2019 has been turbulent. A disastrous first three months of deliveries gave way to a record showing in the second quarter, though demand was driven by the lower-margin Model 3, which ramped up in the U.S. and started sales in China and Europe.

“Record second-quarter deliveries resulting in a larger-than-expected loss is a clear example that the company will be challenged to recreate the successful U.S. sales model in foreign markets where incumbent, established and well-funded automakers enjoy home-team favor,” said Kevin Tynan, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

Tesla’s automotive gross margin shrank to 18.9% in the second quarter, from 20.6 per cent in the year-earlier period. The decline was driven by the lower average selling price of the company’s vehicles, as deliveries of the Model 3 more than quadrupled the combined total for the costlier Model S and X.

Musk is eyeing an end-of-year start date for production in China and wrote in a letter to shareholders that the largest auto market in the world “poses a strong long-term opportunity.” Tesla is building a battery and vehicle plant on the outskirts of Shanghai, and depending on how quickly it ramps up, it’s targeting production of half a million cars over the next 12 months.

Tesla said it expects to launch the Model Y crossover by the fall of 2020. Because of the large market for SUVs and their higher prices, the company sees the vehicle being more profitable than the Model 3, which is selling for about $50,000 on average.