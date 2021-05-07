(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised the price of a Model 3 sedan in China by 1,000 yuan ($155) from Saturday, citing cost fluctuations.

The basic model of the vehicle is now priced at 250,900 yuan, the automaker said in a post on its Weibo social media account.

China’s inflation is generally under control, The Economic Daily reported Friday, citing an official from the National Bureau of Statistics.

