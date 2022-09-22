(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has issued a recall for nearly 1.1 million vehicles covering all four of its models because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers, according to a US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing.

The electric carmaker plans to fix the problem with an over-the-air update, so vehicle owners do not need to wait for service to be done. The recall covers Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles made in various model years from 2017 to 2022, NHTSA said in the filing dated Sept. 19 and released Thursday.

NHTSA said the window reversal system, which detects obstructions and stops closing, may not react quickly enough when it detects an object. The windows could close with excessive force, the filing said.

Tesla will notify owners starting Nov. 15.

The automaker’s shares fell 0.8% at 9:34 a.m. in New York.

