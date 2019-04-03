(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. reported a drop-off in deliveries in the first quarter after U.S. incentives for its vehicles shrank and the company struggled to quickly get Model 3 sedans to overseas consumers.

The electric-car maker delivered 63,000 vehicles in the three months that ended in March, according to a statement Wednesday, down from 90,966 in the fourth quarter. The 50,900 Model 3 sedans Tesla delivered in the first quarter missed analysts’ average estimate for 51,750.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk capped the quarter with a tweet referring to the work his delivery teams had done as the “most insane logistics challenge” he’d ever seen. Tesla had a total of 10,600 vehicles in transit at the end of last month as the company started sales of the Model 3 in China and Europe.

Shipping cars to customers outside the U.S. was critical toward helping make up slack in demand after the federal tax credit Tesla customers were eligible for was cut in half as of Jan. 1. The company had warned shareholders that first-quarter deliveries of the pricier Model S sedan and Model X sport utility probably would be lower than a year ago because customers rushed to buy in time for the full $7,500 incentive.

Several Wall Street analysts cut their delivery estimates as the quarter came to an end, citing likely pullback in the U.S. after the full tax credit expired and delays getting Model 3 cars to delivered to overseas customers. Musk also cautioned on Tesla’s Jan. 30 earnings call that seasonality would come into play in the first quarter, with auto sales tending to be lowest in January and February and picking up in March.

Tesla’s debut of a long-promised $35,000 version of the Model 3 during the quarter was overshadowed by announcements of significant cost cuts Musk said were necessary for the company to be able to offer the car at that price point.

First, the CEO said in January the company would cut about 7 percent of headcount -- more than 3,000 jobs. At the end of February, Tesla paired its Feb. 28 announcement of the base Model 3 and price cuts across its lineup with a plan to close all but a small number of stores, shift all ordering online and dismiss an untold number of sales and marketing personnel.

The moves blindsided some staff, and the company backtracked just 10 days later, saying roughly half of the locations it was planning to close would stay open. The company gave customers until March 18 to order before it said it would raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent, then extended that deadline by several days citing an “unusually high volume” of orders to process.

The attempt to drastically change its retail strategy and multiple rounds of job cuts paired with the introduction of the Model Y crossover last month to revive concerns about Tesla’s cash balance. The company immediately began taking $2,500 pre-orders for the model that isn’t scheduled to start deliveries until the fall of 2020.

Tesla ended last year with about $3.7 billion of cash and equivalents, but had to pay off a $920 million convertible bond in February. While Musk warned the company probably would lose money last quarter, and the carmaker has a $566 million note coming due in November, Tesla has said it has enough money to pay off debt obligations with cash flow.

To contact the reporter on this story: Dana Hull in San Francisco at dhull12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Trudell at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net, Melinda Grenier

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.