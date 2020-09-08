Tesla shares slump as S&P 500 inclusion remains elusive

Tesla Inc. shares slumped in U.S. pre-market trading on Tuesday after the electric-vehicle maker missed out on being included in the S&P 500 Index, taking investors who had bet on its entry to the benchmark by surprise.

Tesla shares fell about 10 per cent pre-market in the first day of trading since Friday’s news. Instead of Elon Musk’s Tesla, S&P Dow Jones Indices added online retailer Etsy Inc., chip gear maker Teradyne Inc. and medical technology firm Catalent Inc.

Tesla not being included likely reflects the challenges in adding a firm of that size to the index, Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a note on Sept. 6. Levy added that Tesla is still expected to be added to the index, however.

Tesla’s shares have surged 400% so far this year, making it the second best-performing stock in the Nasdaq 100 Index, behind Zoom Video Communications Inc. The carmaker reported its fourth quarterly profit in a row in July.