Tesla starts to rebound after 14% slide past key technical level

Tesla Inc. staged a tentative rebound Tuesday after a 14 per cent slump over the past six sessions sent it into oversold territory.

Last week’s 12 per cent drop was the worst since February and, together with Monday’s 2.2 per cent decline, brought shares down more than one-third from their Jan. 26 record high.

Tesla rose as much as 3.4 per cent in New York, erasing their losses from earlier in the session. The stock had fallen below its long-term average price or the 200-day moving average on Thursday last week and also Monday.

According to the 14-day relative strength index, which tracks the persistence and magnitude of price swings, Tesla’s shares briefly touched the oversold level and bounced back sharply. The stock currently has a score of 36.5 on the index, and a number below 30 is considered oversold.

Earlier on Tuesday, news of two crashes in China and Washington State initially sent shares down by as much as 2.3 per cent. And electric vehicle news site Electrek said Tesla has over 10,000 cars in its Fremont factory that have come off the assembly line with a “containment hold,” which means they cannot be delivered to customers.

Tesla has languished despite strong first-quarter results as investors turned their focus to increased competition into EVs market from global automakers and semiconductor shortages.