(Bloomberg) -- Thai Airways International PCL said it will begin talks with aircraft manufacturers to purchase 30 new widebody jets as the carrier looks to rebound from the pandemic.

The carrier will formally send out a so-called request for proposal to both Airbus SE and Boeing Co. next week for aircraft it expects to receive starting in 2026, Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said in an interview in Istanbul Sunday. The airline was also looking to add several more A321neos, the CEO said.

Airlines are rapidly expanding their fleets and replacing older planes with more fuel efficient aircraft as demand for travel soars. With orderbooks filling up, airlines around the world are moving quickly to lock in delivery slots with aircraft manufacturers.

The airline currently has 65 aircraft in its fleet, compared to 103 pre-pandemic. The new orders, along with leased aircraft will push its fleet back over 113 by 2027, Chai said.

