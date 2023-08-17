(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s government warned its citizens and tourists to exercise prudence before worshiping any “sacred” idols, a move prompted by the recent installation in Bangkok of a sculpture with religious undertones that has drawn large crowds.

The Kru Kai Kaew statue depicts a half-human, half bird with long talons, red eyes and gold fangs. The statue first gained attention on social media on when it caused a traffic jam Aug. 9 during transport on a truck to The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok in the Ratchadaphisek district popular with Chinese tourists and expatriates.

People have flocked to the sculpture to ask for blessings, leaving behind items including flowers and wallets. Some worshipers have gone as far as soliciting kittens or puppies online to use for sacrifices, according to social media accounts that have been mostly critical of the mania.

“Concerning any trends on social media, people should consider the history and the beautiful Thai culture of not encroaching on other lives,” Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokesperson, said in statement Thursday. “If you believe in something, believe with mindfulness and do not become obsessed and fall prey to people with bad intentions.”

Thethaiger.com website said that the statue’s history can be traced to a monk in the northern province of Lampang, while Khaosod English said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that there are “black magic” origins from Cambodian culture.

Thai law officially recognizes five religious groups: Buddhists, Muslims, Brahmin-Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, according to the U.S. Department of State’s 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom. Between 85% to 95% of the population is Theravada Buddhist, with Islam being the country’s second-largest religion, the report said, citing research by non-government organizations and academics.

The government’s statement acknowledged the significance of faith-based tourism as well affirmed its official stance that individuals have the freedom of religious beliefs. People should be confident to explore their faith, but remain vigilant against potential exploitation, Traisuree said in the statement.

Religious pilgrimages generated 10.8 billion baht ($304 million) for the Thai economy in 2019, or about 0.4% total tourism revenue, according to statement, which cited Ministry of Commerce data. That proportion will increase as tourism related to doctrines and theology continues to gain traction, she said. Before the pandemic, China was Thailand’s largest tourism market.

Faith-based tourism is considered a soft power that many nations use to stimulate economic growth.

