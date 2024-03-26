Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Trump-backed Truth Social set to go public: There’s good news for any investor who’s always wanted to put their money where Donald Trump’s mouth is, as his social media company, Truth Social, is set to go public on the Nasdaq today. It’s not an IPO but instead will happen by being taken over by a SPAC; Digital World Acquisition Corp., the shares of which rose by 30 per cent at one point in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shares in DWAC will convert to their new ticker symbol DJT at some point today. If those gains hold through the day, they’ll give the former U.S. President a US$6 billion paper gain on his stake and US$275 million in usable cash for the money-losing company. Julian Klymocho, CEO of Accelerate Financial Technologies told Bloomberg the company is destined to be “the mother of all meme stocks” but like any stock, its price can only defy gravity for so long before fundamentals start to matter. Expect a bigly day on the market for this one either way.

Cocoa prices hit record high: There’s bad news for the Easter Bunny as the price of cocoa has hit a record high of more than US$10,000 per ton. That’s twice the price it was a year ago, and more than double the all-time high hit back in 1977. Erratic weather and other unrest in key cocoa-producing regions is to blame, causing the global market to be in shortfall for the third year in a row and gobbling up any inventory that was in storage. As is the case with any commodity bull run, the impact is trickling down into the prices that consumers pay. Chocolate makers Hershey and Cadbury have both warned recently of price hikes to come as they struggle to match supply with demand. A doubling of an input cost is hard to swallow at any time, but it’s especially bitter tasting headed into Easter, a key sales period for the global chocolate market.

BoC says productivity problem needs urgent fix: The Bank of Canada’s senior deputy governor says fixing Canada’s productivity problem would go a long way in the inflation fight. In a speech this morning, Carolyn Rogers says fixing the country’s faltering productivity would allow for the economy to grow and wages to increase along with the number of jobs, but do so without stoking inflation further. Canada’s labour productivity finally rose for the first time in seven quarters at the end of 2023 but GDP per capita has receded in recent years. “You’ve seen those signs that say, ‘In emergency, break glass?’ Well, it’s time to break the glass,” Rogers said.

A partnership made in junk food heaven: Shares in Krispy Kreme are trading higher in the premarket on Tuesday on news that McDonald’s plans to start selling the company’s donuts at its restaurants in the U.S. by the end of 2026. The rollout of the partnership actually launched earlier this year in a pilot project in 160 locations, and demand was so strong that both sides want to expand it. It will take up to two years for Krispy Kreme to ramp up its production enough to fully stock one of the biggest restaurant chains in the world, and once it happens it will more than double the number of locations where Krispy Kreme donuts are available.

WeWork founder trying to buy back company: Adam Neumann and several partners have made an offer to buy workspace renting company WeWork for US$500 million. According to Bloomberg, Neumann and partners have submitted a bid for the bankrupt company, which rents co-working spaces to freelance workers who don’t have conventional offices to go to. The company was hyped up to a valuation of almost $50 billion and tried to go public back in 2019, but scrutiny at the time exposed massive losses and controversial business practices. The pandemic that followed cratered demand for shared space of any kind, and the company went bust last year, listing $19 billion in liabilities. Neumann was the face of the company and a polarizing figure, but it’s clear he has not given up on the co-working trend just yet.