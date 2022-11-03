(Bloomberg) -- What if you knew you could travel this winter season without stressing about long and tortuous security screening lines? Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has just made that possible with an online reservation system where you can pre-book your spot in the airport departure security line ahead of your departure, whether you’re flying domestic or international.

The YYZ Express platform, a partnership with Clear, launched Thursday, with a seemingly straightforward process. Travelers can sign up online up to 72 hours before a flight—entering flight information, group travel count, contact number—and then receive a QR code by email. When your designated appointment time comes, head to the assigned checkpoint. Make sure you arrive within 15 minutes of your appointment, show your QR code and voila, no more stressing over missing your flight or having to show up extra early at the airport in fear of it. You can also sign up for a reservation while at the airport up to 60 minutes prior to your flight.“As we look toward holiday travel and connecting passengers with loved ones across the globe, YYZ Express is another step towards a fully digital journey for those passengers who want it, to move more seamlessly through the airport,” said Deborah Flint, president and chief executive officer of Greater Toronto Airport Authority, in a release.

Of course, there’s a catch: The YYZ Express service is available at Terminal 1 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Terminal 3 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Flights outside of these hours are not available for this service. There are also limited appointment times available due to high demand, so make sure to reserve your spot as early as possible within the pre-departure 72-hour window.

Still, after a horrendous summer experience for many and a busy season on the horizon, it’s a service other key airports may well consider, too.

