Price increases for movie tickets pale in comparison to other sectors: IMAX CEO

IMAX Corporation’s top executive said the success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" spurred the production company’s performance last month.

“Our April [performance] is about double last April and it's led by 'Super Mario,' as well as a lot of international local language things,” Gelfond said.

“Momentum is really behind us, forcing IMAX forward, pushing us. And I have to say, thank god for those brothers.”

Last week "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" surpassed US$1 billion at box offices worldwide, according to a release from Comcast Corporation.

Amid inflation and economic uncertainty, Gelfond said he thinks customers will continue to pay for premium movie tickets.

“Ticket prices have gone up. We don't set them, our exhibitor partners set them. Our revenue comes from a licence fee,” he said.

Gelfond said that compared to restaurants or airline prices, increases in the cost of movie tickets “pale in comparison.”

“There hasn't been very much resistance and as a matter of fact, the movies are one business that it’s still pretty low-cost entertainment,” he said.