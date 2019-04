The Week Ahead: Alberta election; U.S. bank earnings continue

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

Monday, April 15

-Notable earnings: Aphria, Organigram, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup

-Notable data: Canadian existing home sales

-Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey (1030)

-Apple-Qualcomm trial begins in San Diego

Tuesday, April 16

-Notable earnings: Netflix, Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, CSX

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian international securities transactions

-Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli addresses Canadian Club in Toronto (0715)

-Provincial election in Alberta

-StatsCan releasing annual review of labour market and study on wealth of immigrant families in Canada

-Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers begins two-day symposium in Toronto

-GMP Securities holds cannabis conference in Toronto

Wednesday, April 17

-Notable earnings: Metro, Kinder Morgan Canada, Kinder Morgan, PepsiCo, Morgan Stanley, Alcoa

-Notable data: Canadian CPI; Canadian trade balance; U.S. trade balance; China GDP, retail sales and industrial production

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)

Thursday, April 18

-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Schlumberger, Philip Morris International, American Express

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, StatsCan EI report, U.S. retail sales

-StatsCan releases study "Economic well-being across generations: Are Millennials better or worse off?"

-Canopy Growth joins TSX 60

Friday, April 19 — Holiday