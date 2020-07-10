The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision; U.S. bank earnings

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 13

-Notable earnings: PepsiCo

Tuesday, July 14

-Notable data: U.S. CPI

-Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Delta Air Lines

Wednesday, July 15

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production

-Notable earnings: Cogeco, Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth

-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and monetary policy report (10:00 a.m. ET, plus 11:00 a.m. ET news conference)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2:00 p.m. ET)

-OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee holds virtual meeting

Thursday, July 16

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions; U.S. retail sales; China GDP, retail sales and industrial production

-Notable earnings: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Domino's Pizza, Abbott Laboratories

-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (7:45 a.m. ET, plus 8:30 news conference)

Friday, July 17

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. building permits and housing stars

-Notable earnings: BlackRock

-EU leaders begin two-day summit in Brussels to discuss COVID-19 recovery fund