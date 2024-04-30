(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is considering making a series of policy moves in a potential second presidential term that would test the bounds of the judicial system, immigration law and civil rights.

Trump told Time Magazine he is willing to build migrant detention camps and use the US military to round up and deport undocumented immigrants. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee said he would allow states to monitor women’s pregnancies to find out if they’ve violated abortion restrictions, and prosecute those who break bans. He brushed off the notion that, as president, he would have influence over reproductive rights.

Trump said he was “sure” President Joe Biden would be prosecuted, but did not specify for what. Biden has not been charged with any crimes. Trump distanced himself from any possible legal action against the current president saying, “I wouldn’t want to hurt Biden.”

