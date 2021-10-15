1h ago
The Week Ahead: BOC Business Outlook Survey, railway earnings
By Noah Zivitz
We would like all businesses to be treated the same way: CFIB's senior VP
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, October 18
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts and international securities transactions; China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment
- Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (1030)
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor participates in DC Fintech Week panel "Harnessing innovation for the public interest" (1140)
- Apple holds product launch event in Cupertino, Calif. (1300)
- Alberta referendums on equalization and daylight savings time
Tuesday, October 19
- Notable data: U.S. building permits and housing starts
- Notable earnings: CN Rail, Netflix, Kansas City Southern, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, United Airlines
- Onex virtual investor day (830)
- CIBC CEO Victor Dodig participates in Public Policy Forum roundtable (1030)
Wednesday, October 20
- Notable data: Canadian CPI and Teranet/National Bank home price index
- Notable earnings: CP Rail, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, IBM, Tesla, CSX, Kinder Morgan, Baker Hughes
- Ontario Superior Court resumes hearing Cineworld-Cineplex case (1000)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
- Two-day Capitalize for Kids conference begins in Toronto
Thursday, October 21
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Precision Drilling, AT&T, Intel
- Ontario Superior Court resumes hearing Cineworld-Cineplex case (1000)
- WeWork shares expected to start trading on NYSE around this date
- EU leaders begin two-day meeting in Brussels (energy prices among agenda items)
- Brookfield Asset Management Vice-Chair Mark Carney delivers keynote at Capitalize for Kids conference (1540)
Friday, October 22
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales
- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, American Express
- Ontario Superior Court resumes hearing Cineworld-Cineplex case (1000)
Saturday, October 23
- Some federal aid programs scheduled to expire