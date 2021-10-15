Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, October 18

  • Notable data: Canadian housing starts and international securities transactions; China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment 
  • Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey (1030) 
  • Bank of Canada Deputy Governor participates in DC Fintech Week panel "Harnessing innovation for the public interest" (1140)  
  • Apple holds product launch event in Cupertino, Calif. (1300) 
  • Alberta referendums on equalization and daylight savings time 

Tuesday, October 19

  • Notable data: U.S. building permits and housing starts 
  • Notable earnings: CN Rail, Netflix, Kansas City Southern, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, United Airlines   
  • Onex virtual investor day (830) 
  • CIBC CEO Victor Dodig participates in Public Policy Forum roundtable (1030) 

Wednesday, October 20

  • Notable data: Canadian CPI and Teranet/National Bank home price index 
  • Notable earnings: CP Rail, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, IBM, Tesla, CSX, Kinder Morgan, Baker Hughes 
  • Ontario Superior Court resumes hearing Cineworld-Cineplex case (1000)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400) 
  • Two-day Capitalize for Kids conference begins in Toronto 

Thursday, October 21

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and existing home sales 
  • Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Precision Drilling, AT&T, Intel 
  • Ontario Superior Court resumes hearing Cineworld-Cineplex case (1000)
  • WeWork shares expected to start trading on NYSE around this date 
  • EU leaders begin two-day meeting in Brussels (energy prices among agenda items) 
  • Brookfield Asset Management Vice-Chair Mark Carney delivers keynote at Capitalize for Kids conference (1540) 

Friday, October 22 

  • Notable data: Canadian retail sales 
  • Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, American Express 
  • Ontario Superior Court resumes hearing Cineworld-Cineplex case (1000)

Saturday, October 23

  • Some federal aid programs scheduled to expire 

 