The Week Ahead: Canadian bank earnings; Alberta releases budget

Monday, February 22

- Notable earnings: GFL Environmental, Equitable Group, Gibson Energy, Transocean

- New COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules take effect for international travelers arriving in Canada

Tuesday, February 23

- Notable earnings: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, B2Gold, Dream Unlimited, Trican Well Service, Secure Energy Services, Thomson Reuters, Home Depot, Macy's, Square

- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. Senate Banking Committee (10:00 a.m.)

- Pfizer, Novavax, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca officials address U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee hearing on COVID-19 vaccine availability (10:30 a.m.)

- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addresses Edmonton and Calgary chambers of commerce (12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 24

- Notable data: U.S. new home sales

- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, CAPREIT, Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, WSP Global, Stantec, Hydro One, Lowe's, TJX, L Brands, Bausch Health, Nvidia

- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. House Financial Services Committee (10:00 a.m.)

Thursday, February 25

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. GDP, U.S. durable goods orders

- Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Loblaw, Maple Leaf Foods, Pembina Pipeline, Quebecor, Slate Office REIT, Gildan Activewear, Canfor, Boralex, Aecon Group, Cascades, Salesforce.com, Best Buy, Moderna, Airbnb, Beyond Meat, DoorDash, Etsy, HP, Dell

- Alberta government releasing 2021-22 budget

Friday, February 26

- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending

- Notable earnings: Onex, Cronos Group, DraftKings

- G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold virtual meeting